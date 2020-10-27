EndSARS: Pastor, others in police net over looting



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a clergyman and others for involvement in the orgy of looting that characterized the #EndSARS protests in the State on Monday. The 45-year-old Pastor, Sunday Edino and his accomplices were apprehended over the looting of N1.2 billion medical equipment from a warehouse in Lokoja, the State capital.

The multi million naira equipment kept in a warehouse in Lokoja were vandalized and looted by hoodlums which promted the Commissioner of Police Ayuba Ede and his men to launch a manhunt on the criminals. The effort led to the pastor’s arrest.

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello had earlier warned that youths should conduct themselves peacefully while protesting but threatened that his administration will not spare the protesters should they engage in criminal activities.

However, hoodlums invaded the Agricultural Development Project office along Lokoja-Okene road in the early hours of Monday and carted away fertilizers and other agrochemicals procured to assist farmers during the dry season farming. Government announced the arrest of some suspects describing it as a robbery attack.

The hoodlums extended the looting to another warehouse where relief materials for flood victims were kept. The rampaging hoodlums broke into the warehouse and carted away materials such as mattresses, roofing sheets, beddings, and other materials meant for victims of flood disasters in the state.

As the looting went on, sporadic gunshots rented the air. The shots were reportedly fired by thugs and security agents. Many people were feared killed while a journalist was among those that sustained gun injuries in the anarchy.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday morning normalcy has returned to the streets of Lokoja.