Why petrol queues persist in Abuja -NNPC, IPMAN

A survey by a NAN correspondent showed that while some petrol stations were shutdown, others were dispensing with few of their nozzles.

Some of the stations not dispensing the commodity included Gegu Filling Station, AA Rano Oil, Mobil and Conoil, all located along the Kubwa expressway.

At Eterna Oil, Dan Oil, MRS and NNPC on the same axis, motorists were seen in queues, waiting for their turn to buy the product.

At the Central Business Disitrict, massive queues were seen at the Conoil and Total Fulling Stations opposite the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Towers.

Also, long queues were seen at the NNPC Mega and Eterna Filling Stations at the Wuse Zone 1 axis.

At Mbora District by Lifecamp and Idu industrial areas, minimal queues were seen at the AYA Ashafa Petrol Station, while in Lugbe, along the Airport Road, there were long queues at some of the petrol stations.

Some of the motorists told NAN that they had to store petrol in their cars and Jerry cans for future use, in case the queues persist.

One of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We are in uncertain times in Nigeria; I want to fill up my car while I wait to see how things unfold.

“Our leaders need to sit-up, we need good governance at all levels, ” he said.

Another motorist, who simply identified himself as Charles, stated that he was held in the traffic because of the fuel queues.

“This is crazy; I have been in this traffic for almost an hour; and as you can see, everywhere is completely blocked.

“I don’t even understand why we are having this scarcity at this point in time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NNPC had cautioned motorists against panic buying of the commodity, assuring of normalcy in the supply of petroleum products.

Dr Kennie Obateru, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said that the long queues currently being experienced were due to the curfew, imposed in some states over the #EndSARS protests.

He said that the curfew affected the free movement of vehicles for the supply of products, but assured of normalcy in a couple of days.

“The disruptions and curtailment of free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, the attendant curfews, restrictions and vandalism affect the supply situation.

“Normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days.

“There is no need for panic buying, be rest assured that supply will soon return to the entire country,” he said.

Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned motorists against panic buying of its products, assuring that there is enough fuel on ground.

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, said that the long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.

Yakubu told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that, “there is no fuel scarcity; just that some fuel station owners are scared of their property being damaged’’.

“People should not fear and do panic buying as there is enough fuel on ground.”

Yakubu also advised the masses to shun violence and embrace peace for a better economy.

NAN reports that most filling stations along the Kubwa expressway have long queues with motorists trying to buy Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

