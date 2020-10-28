Amy Coney Barrett joins the US Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett joins the US Supreme Court

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:06 am


The swearing in ceremony. CNN photo

 

Justice Amy Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath in the  morning of  Tuesday 27  October 2020 in a swearing-in ceremony administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court . She was, according to CNN, “greeted with a request to recuse herself from a key election-related case.”

The ceremony, as CNN put it, took place in the East Conference Room of the court and Barrett is seen in a photo shared by the court with her right hand raised and left hand placed on a family Bible held by her husband, Jesse, as she took the oath.

“All Supreme Court justices participated in the ceremony except Justice Stephen Breyer, who listened by phone from his home in Cambridge and felt it was safest to avoid travel and attend virtually, according to the court’s public information officer Kathy Arberg.” Continue reading.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector records growth, says CBN
    9 mins ago

    Civil Defence officer sacked for participating in looting
    27 mins ago

    Looting: Gov. Lalong threatens communities in Plateau
    35 mins ago

    Guardiola confident Manchester City will find consistency
    42 mins ago

    Rivers to create 3000 jobs, boost GDP with $12m cassava initiative – Wike
    9 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Why Lagos Govt invited troops – Nigerian Army
    11 hours ago

    Fagba Ethnic Violence: Sanwo-Olu Reads Riot Act to Miscreants
    11 hours ago

    Lagos SARS Panel’s 1st Case: How Inspector Sunday, ASP Haruna  Tortured  Mr Abunike for 47 Days