Amy Coney Barrett joins the US Supreme Court

Justice Amy Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath in the morning of Tuesday 27 October 2020 in a swearing-in ceremony administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court . She was, according to CNN, “greeted with a request to recuse herself from a key election-related case.”

The ceremony, as CNN put it, took place in the East Conference Room of the court and Barrett is seen in a photo shared by the court with her right hand raised and left hand placed on a family Bible held by her husband, Jesse, as she took the oath.

“All Supreme Court justices participated in the ceremony except Justice Stephen Breyer, who listened by phone from his home in Cambridge and felt it was safest to avoid travel and attend virtually, according to the court’s public information officer Kathy Arberg.” Continue reading.