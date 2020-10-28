Civil Defence officer sacked for participating in looting

Civil Defence officer sacked for participating in looting

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:28 am


Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana

 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim  for participating in looting of Covid-19 palliatives in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

“The Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division for joining hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja. The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management,” Ekunola said.

He added that the CG appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continue to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties.

