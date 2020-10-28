EndSARS: Police parade 56 alleged Looters of Kogi properties



Richard Elesho/Lokoja

People who looted public and private properties in Lokoja the Kogi State capital under the guise of #EndSARS protests from Sunday to Tuesday are to face the full wrath of the law. The Kogi State Police Commissioner Mr. Ayuba Ede said this on Wednesday while parading 56 suspected hoodlums that participated in the orgy of looting.

The Commissioner paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Lokoja, noting that the properties carted away included fertilizers, medical equipment, electronic gadgets, office materials and food items worth millions of naira which were stored at various warehouses within the state capital.



Ede also clarified the mischievous umour making the rounds that a soldier was killed in Lokoja Tuesday night by hoodlums saying that it was regrettable that the misinformation has caused a lot of anxiety in the state. He said the rumour was unfounded and urged members of the Public to disregard it.

The CP explained that “people became agitated and were spreading the misinformation that a soldier was killed, around old market, MC. Ali Close and NUJ.” He however said nothing of such happened.

Ede Ayuba therefore urged the people to go about their normal duties as the state is peaceful, warning against rumour mongering and fake news.

He said the command is monitoring situation across the state, and has placed surveillance, adding that in the last 72 hours, the state has been safe after the initial lootings by some miscreants.

“There is no need for panic we assure you that all is well. The only thing we ask from you is the cooperation of members of the Public to enable us track criminals for a better Kogi state”. The CP assured.

Meanwhile, earlier the Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu intimated the media on how hoodlums recked havoc as they invaded the State Central Medical Store, looted and vandalised medical equipment and consumables worth billions of naira.

The medical store known as Essential Warehouse is located along zone 8 Police headquarters.

The looting and vandalization of the Drugs store came less than 48 hours after the State ADP, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other warehouses were looted on Monday amidst sporadic gunshot across the state capital.

Speaking during the inspection of the medical warehouse, the Commissioner could not hold back his tears as he expressed shock over the unfortunate development.

“Kogi state do not have the capacity to recover what had been carted away or vandalised in a short term period without adequate external intervention and support.

”With a heavy heart I am obliged to make public a very sad development, a kind of which I have never witnessed in my whole life. The Kogi State Central Medical Store was burgled and equipment worth billions of naira were stolen.

”Those equipment that couldn’t be stolen like the; Walk in refrigerator for immunisation, components of MRI/CT Scan machines were vandalised beyond repair, while others were moved from the store and broken into pieces in nearby bushes.

”The situation is indeed worrisome, and should be a cause for concern to all Kogites as it sets us back many paces in our efforts to provide quality healthcare to all.

””It is also beyond my comprehension as the items in our store bear no semblance to food items which could be of benefits to these heartless invaders. The impact of this dastard act will linger for long”, Audu said.

He stressed that the state had lost the entire content of the medical store, saying not even office equipment or ordinary immunization cards were left untouched.

“Medical equipment such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Computed Tomography machines, Digital Mammography, Digital Radiography, consumables, drugs, office furniture, air conditioners, solar power unit, fans, among others were either looted or vandalised.

”The implication of this is that the Drug Supply Chain and cold chain for routine immunization will be disrupted; we will not be able to carry out routine immunization to the good people of Kogi State.

”This is one of the saddest moments in my entire tenure as the commissioner for health, as I keep picturing a gloomy and uncertain aftermath for the Kogi State Health Sector. I am heartbroken and we are at a loss on how to come out of this predicament.

”A store that successive State Government Administrations and Health Development Partners have invested billions of naira to equip was emptied in a matter of hours is heart wrecking”, the Commissioner lamented sobing!”