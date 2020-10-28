EndSARS Protest: Select credible people to engage govt on your behalf, Orajiaka tells youths 

An All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Paul Orajiaka has adviced protesting youths across the country to select credible leaders among them to enter into constructive engagement with government concerning their demands.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, Orajiaka stated that having recorded an unprecedented success of making government to commit to a holistic reform of the Nigeria police, youth must now select credible leaders among them to constantly engage with the government.

Orajiaka also sympathized with victims of Lekki Toll gate shooting and called on the investigate panels set up by the National Human Rights Commission and various state governments to be impartial in their findings and ensure that victims are adequately compensated.

According to Orajiaka, the only way to ensure that the efforts of youths who were killed or injured during the protest were not in vain is for those who perpetrated the evil act are brought to justice and victim adequately compensated.

He said, “I want to use this medium to express my sympathy to scores of our youths who were injured during the legitimate protests across the country over demand for police reform. My heart also goes out to the family of those who lost their lives during the protest. As families and the entire nation grief over the loss of lives and destruction of properties, I want to appeal to our youths to beat a retreat and come to the negotiation table with government. To do this, they must select trusted and credible people among them.

“Our youths must understand that the lasting solution to ills bedeviling this nation can only come via a process of dialogue. The two parties, in this case, young people and the government of the day must demonstrate in word and deed a preparedness to calm down and really pay attention to the concerns of each other, work together in a positive way to reach a constructive solution to the problem.

“The government in good faith has undertaken to ensure a holistic reform of the Nigeria police. We must give the government a chance to do this. Reforming the police is not just in the best interest of the citizens but will also be a major achievement for this current administration. I call on our youths to give the government an opportunity to fulfill its promise.

“Beyond the issues of police reform and call for an end to all forms of injustice in the country, I want to also enjoin the youths to actively get involved in politics as that is one of the ways they can make meaningful impact on policy formulations that will ultimately translate to good governance in the country.”

Orajiaka also condemned the wave of looting and destruction of public and private properties across the country by hoodlums saying the act is regrettable and a drawback on the growth of the nation.

