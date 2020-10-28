Wike to pay N20m each to families of policemen allegedly killed by IPOB

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday led members of his Executive Council on condolence visit to the Rivers State Police Command.

Speaking during the visit, Wike commiserated with and the families of the Officers who lost their lives in the recent senseless and mindless attack by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Commiserating with the families of the slain Officers, the Governor who was visibly worried over the sad incident, in the strongest terms, condemned the attack and tasked the Command and other security Agencies in the State to stop at nothing until the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

He warned that IPOB has no place in Rivers State and as such must leave the State or else the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them.

The Governor, on behalf of the State Executive Council promised to give to each of the families the sum of N20 million each as part of Government’s support for amelioration of the pains occasioned by the death of their breadwinners.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Officers and Men of the Command, thanked the Governor for his show of love and empathy to the families of the deceased Officers, noting that, the money given to the widows will go a long way in assisting them to train their little children the officers left behind.

The CP also assured the Governor that, the Command under his watch will leave no stone unturned until the killers of the officers are arrested.

He maintained that security has been beefed up in Oyigbo Local Governor Area and adjoining Communities to guide against further breakdown of law and order. He equally extended the gratitude of the Command on the Governor’s promise of rebuilding all the Stations affected in attack.

Present at the visit were the widows of the deceased Officers namely; Mrs. Onah Mary, Mrs. Dubon Baridilo, Mrs. Ugochi Umunna and Mr. Hanosh Kilton who represented Mrs. Blessing Ornan said to be in Adamawa with her children.