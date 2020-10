The World Trade Organization (WTO) now has a new Director-General. She is Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

She clinched the global trade top job on Wednesday, making her the first African and the first woman to achieve that.

She was able to beat her South Korean challenger, Ms Yoo Myung-hee, by a wide margin. She scored 104 votes from 164 member countries.

Her victory will be announced later today.