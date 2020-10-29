Ministry to commence digital skills training for 500,000 youth in 6 zones

Ministry to commence digital skills training for 500,000 youth in 6 zones

Thursday, October 29, 2020 1:50 pm


Nigerian youths and Mr. Sunday Dare

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is set to scale up its digital skills training to cover 500,000 youth across the country after securing funding under the COVID-19 stimulus budget.

The training, under the initiative called A New DEEL for the Nigerian Youth, was conceived last year and was meant to come into being in December 2019 but was placed on hold due to lack of funding to fully implement its components. DEEL is Digital Skills Acquisition, Entrepreneurship, Employability and Leadership.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare revealed that “through the stimulus plan budget under President Muhammadu Buhari we can now implement 65-75 per cent of DEEL concentrating on digital skills acquisition to bridge the existing gap we have in the area of technology. We had great ideas on my resumption of office but due to COVID-19 and funding challenges our vehicles for achieving the initiatives were slowed down but not stopped.”

He also stated that the Ministry was able to train over 30,000 youth during the lockdown leveraging partnerships with IBM and other tech organisations in various states. The free IBM and Microsoft training in partnership with the Ministry are ongoing and accessible through the ministry’s sites while a partnership with Google will soon be activated to train youth.

States in the six geopolitical zones have been selected for the first phase of Coding for Nigerian youth where each youth undergoes three months training in coding and is given a laptop to commence work upon completion of the training.

The ministry will train youth in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Mobile Device Repairs Training, Coding, Data Collection and other technologically oriented aspects.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s 60 Day App Challenge will this Sunday (National Youth Day) see a number of Youth receive N1million each, laptops and training in Business Development to ensure they are well equipped to start off on their own.

Mr. Dare, who reiterated government’s commitment to empower Nigerian youth to make them competitive globally, expressed optimism that the approved fund for the digital skills training would provide Nigerian youth with the needed skills set and enabling environment to thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    Ecobank Digital Series: Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Akinwuntan, Others Offer Solutions to Attract High Diaspora Remittance  
    6 hours ago

    Rivers: Wike reinforces ban on IPOB with Executive Order
    7 hours ago

    Bale ready to fly, Mourinho says
    16 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Police parade 56 alleged Looters of Kogi properties
    17 hours ago

    Edo jailbreaks: How escapee inmates were arrested for armed robbery in Edo
    17 hours ago

    Spanner in the works: US blocks Okonjo-Iweala’s road to WTO leadership
    17 hours ago

    Wike to pay N20m each to families of policemen allegedly killed by IPOB
    22 hours ago

    Minutes of the Last Nigerian Meeting