Tension: Shehu Sani raises alarm as train kills 60 cows

There is a looming security threat in the communities along the Abuja-Kaduna railway over the death of over sixty cows killed by a train on Wednesday. This was disclosed by former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in twit.

Sani who claimed to be eyewitness to the accident has called on the Nigerian railway authorities operating the Abuja/Kaduna rail, to act with immediacy before Fulani herdsmen exert vengeance on passengers over the fatality.

The senator who represented Kaduna central in the 8th senate, said the train which he boarded from his home state on Wednesday killed over 60 cows as they headed to Abuja.

Sani said that after the incident, the cattle rearers ran into the bush raining curses.

In a Twitter post on October 28, Sani called on those in charge of the railway to reach out to the Chief of Rijana Village and address the issues, according to Abuja Reporters.

“Today, the Kaduna-Abuja morning train of which I happened to be a passenger killed over 60 cows that strayed along the tracks, before the train finally stopped in the bush and we later moved on.

“The Herdsmen ran into the bush reigning curses. I call on the Railway Authorities to reach out to the Chief of Rijana Village and address the issues before we return to face their anger…,” he tweeted.