EndSARS: IGP tackles Amnesty International, says 22 police officers killed by hoodlums

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has said 22 police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters, while scores of others were injured in the violence that followed the recent #EndSARS protests across the country.

The IGP, who said this while reacting to the claims by Amnesty International that the Police shot many peaceful protesters in a statement signed by Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba on Friday added that 205 police stations and formations were also damaged by hoodlums who hijacked the protests.

“Many of the injured personnel are in life threatening conditions at the hospitals. Two hundred and five (205) Police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters,” Adamu said while describing the claim by Amnesty International that police shot at peaceful protesters during the EndSARS protests as untrue, misleading and contrary to all available empirical evidences.

Contrary to the claims of AI, Adamu said officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints while some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.

The IGP noted that during the protests, officers of the Force used legitimate means to ensure that the protests were carried out in a peaceful manner and in most cases, physically protected and walked side-by-side with the protesters.

He reiterated that even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.

“Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters as alleged in the report.

“It also beggars imagination that Amnesty International failed to mention or pay tribute to Police officers who were gruesomely murdered during the protests while serving their fatherland.

“The Force decries the discriminatory tendencies exhibited by Amnesty International as seen in the report.

“One wonders if in the estimation of Amnesty International, police officers are not also human beings equally entitled to the protection of their fundamental rights to life and dignity of human person.

The IGP, while noting that the Force is committed to the Federal Government’s ongoing holistic reforms of the NPF targeted at improving service delivery, positive police-citizen relationship and respect for human rights, enjoins Amnesty International to ensure they subject their reports to adequate scrutiny and proper verification of facts before making the reports public.