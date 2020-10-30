Panel on restutition for victims of SARS abuses move to Lekki toll gate

By Akin Kuponiyi

The Lagos State judicial panel on restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other related matters, in today proceedings, that started at exactly 10:10 am decided to visit the Lekki toll gate, the scene of alleged soldiers’ shooting and killing.

The chairman of the panel Justice Doris Okuwobi retired,called on the Managing Director of the Lekki consession company, Mr Abayomi Omoniwa, who was invited, to give evidence of what happened on the 20th of October,2020.

Mr Omoniwa told the panel that they received the summons to appear before the panel last Wednesday,to come and produce three items, the investigation report, the footage of the report,and other documents,he said the report and the footage are ready.

However,Mr Gbolahan Agboluaje the head of legal, Lekki consession company who appear with him told the panel that they received the summons of the panel last Wednesday, therefore they needed time to get legal representation.

Justice Okuwobi,said no person would be denied having legal representation of his choice,but they should bear in mind the terms of reference of the panel.

Mr Abiodun Owonikoko SAN who announced his appearance with two other lawyers, Mr Ifeanyi Okechukwu and Mrs Yetunde Olabode for Lagos State did not oppose the request for adjournment

Justice Okuwobi further said the business of the day was to take evidence of the witnesses and visit the Lekki toll gate. Consequently after consultation with other members of the panel ,she ordered that the panel and the witnesses should visit the toll gate and retire back to the venue of the sitting.

As of the time of filling this report, the panel had moved to the scene of the incident “Lekki Toll Gate” which in Legal parlance is rever to as “locu sin quo”