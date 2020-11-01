Dr. Olapade Agoro, Presidential candidate, National Action Council, dies at 77

Dr Olapade Agoro, former presidential of National Action Council,is dead. He was 77. His daughter, Adeola, journalist (she worked with TheNEWS/PMNEWS), Public Relations Consultant and Businesswoman, revealed it this morning.

She said: “Olapade Agoro we are calling you but you’re not answering again. Ha! We said we loved you but you refused to listen. You have left us like that.

It’s not okay o. It’s just not okay. But as you have gone to be with your mother, Dorcas Oyejola Asabi, I won’t talk yet. But this is not fair on me. Baba Deola, you should have looked back a little now…Ha death you’re wicked!”

Dr. Olapade Agoro was born on 9 October 1943 at Ajibabi village of Ibadan to Prince of Atapami Dynasty of Itapa Ijesha, the late Omo-Oba Owa ‘Tapa Joshua Alaba Agoro and his wife Late Mother in Israel, Dorcas Oyejola Asabi Agoro.

As published on his personal website,

olapadeagoro.com, he was educated severally through Primary School, Secondary School, Enfield Training Centre, Colleges of Technology at Willesden London NW10 and Gateshead Co. Durham, California Western University, University of Ibadan and later California Coast University (CCU) ending up with a Doctorate Degree in Interdisciplinary Engineering.

In 1982, he was installed the Owa ‘Tapa of Itapa-Ijesha.

As a social critic, he had a few regrets about Nigeria. He once told The Nation

“My generation has not done what anybody can pray to copy. My generation might be good, but the leadership is terribly bad. When we were young, we were not known to condone stealing. But now, the more you can steal the more you are recognised. We were God-fearing, I was brought up in the house of good Christians, although I was born and brought up in the house of the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, yet as a Christian, I had my respect for Islam.

“But nowadays, we hear people talking about religious dichotomy. In our days, we didn’t know if you are a Christian or you are a Muslim. We have some good examples: Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Muslim, but the wife is a good Christian. There is Governor Babatunde Fashola in Lagos, a Muslim with a Christian wife. Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State is a Muslim with a Christian wife.

I am a preacher, I preach peace through religion. At the end of the day, God will not ask me how many people I have killed for Him, He will not ask me how many people I have destroyed for Him. He would only ask how many people you have saved for His sake. My religion believes in saving souls for God and the Lord Jesus Christ, not destroy people. I don’t envy anybody, I don’t envy any religious leader flying around. I am more at peace riding my rickety vehicle. I don’t have any room for religious leaders who dance around swimming in affluence. I don’t know what my generation will want to leave behind for future generations, but the truth is that we have nothing good to leave. However, my prayer is that those coming behind us should live a better life. Our fathers gave us something we should be proud of, but we are giving rotten apples for our children to eat. It is too bad; 99% of our leaders are terrible; 99.99% of the people appointed as our leaders are people who should be ashamed of themselves. They steal and they are proud of it. That is not what I want to leave for my children.”