Buhari frowns at harassment of protesters



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

About two weeks after the bizzaire Lekki Toll Gate encounter between #EndSARS Protesters and security agents, President Muhammodu Buhari has found his voice against harassment of peaceful protesters. He noted that it is the right of Nigerians to peacefully show objection to policies they are not happy about.

”No one who is obeying the law, whether they are in line waiting for a taxi or in a peaceful protest line, should be harassed or brutalized by law enforcement agencies.

”It is because of my abiding belief in the people’s constitutional rights that we moved with dispatch to abolish SARS and to consider other reforms that will enhance the quality of law enforcement and improve the relationship between the police and public which is a pre-requisite in a just society.

”To allow protests is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength and belief in democracy, and faith in the innate goodness of our people.

”This also shows confidence in the ability of our government to work with the people toward a reasonable and practical resolution to any challenge,” he said.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the President was speaking on Sunday at the maiden edition of

National Youth Day celebration, observed on November 1, which coincided with the African Youth Day celebrations. Buhari was represented by the FCT Minister Mohammed Bello

Describing Nigerian youth as agents for social change, economic growth and sustainable development, President Buhari said his administration has established no fewer than 25 initiatives aimed at empowering youths across the country.

He noted that these noble initiatives, ongoing in the last five years, were aimed at placing Nigerian youths on the path of career development, entrepreneurship, skills development and direct employment.