Covid-19: Private schools cut fees in Kano

After the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown which forced students out of school for many months, good news came the way of parents in Kano State on Sunday.The Association of Private Schools Owners of Nigeria, APSON in the State, has agreed to reduce schools fees by 25 per cent as directed by the state’s Ministry of Education.

This is contained in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf the spokesperson of the ministry. He said the proprietors announced their decision during a visit to the commissioner of education in his office.

The ministry had threatened to cancel the third term on the academic calendar if the proprietors refused to reduce their school fees.

Speaking during the visit, the National Deputy President of the APSON, Maryam Magaji, said the association has decided to comply with the government’s directive for the reduction of school fees with a view to cushioning the effects of the economic hardship brought about by the covid-19 pandemic.

She said the proprietors understand that the directives for the reduction of school fees was not intended to hurt anybody, but was done in the best interest of the educational development of the state.

“We cannot force the three sister associations to do the same as we do, but we are pledging our loyalty to the government and we would mobilise our members to comply.

“We are not going to the media to destroy the good efforts of the ministry and we would not support any body to go to court and challenge the government’s decision,” she said.

In her remarks, the chairperson of the state chapter of the association, Bimbo Awotunde, said they were at the ministry to register their compliance with government’s decision. She thanked the commissioner for maintaining a good working relationship with private schools operating in the state.

Responding, the commisioner, Sanusi Kiru, expressed the appreciation of the state government over the decision taken by APSON to comply with the government’s directive.

Premium Times reports that the commissioner said the decision to reduce school fees was taken in the best interest of both parents and proprietors