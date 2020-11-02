Governor Wike dares Kanu: You can’t intimidate me, your group invited Military to Oyigbo

*IPOB erected a Shrine, flag hoist Nnamdi Kanu’s picture in Oyigbo as conquered territory.

*You kill 6 soldiers, Policemen steal their weapons, burnt down Police Stations, Operational vehicles and think the military will not come?

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has justified that the presence of the military operation in Oyigbo, Oyigbo local government of Rivers for the past 10 days was inevitable.

He said that although he did personally invite them to go to Oyigbo,as he has not been a good friend of the military, the killing of six soldiers, carting away the weapons of policemen and burning of Police Stations are enough invitation for the Military.

“I have never been a friend to the Nigerian Army.I did not send the military to Oyigbo. I am not loved by them.

They are sponsoring a propaganda against me by saying I invited the Army to kill Igbo people.”

He stated that when you kill soldiers and Policemen and burn down stations, do you expect them, especially the army to go away?

On the issue of the curfew in Oyigbo Wike said it was for the interest of the residents there, insisting that whatever it takes for members of IPOB not Igbos to leave Oyigbo they must leave.

He, however, promised that the State Security Council will be meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, to review the security situation in the state, particularly in Oyigbo LGA.

He revealed that members of IPOB erected a Shrine in Oyigbo,had effrontery to erect IPOB flag there with the photos of Nnamdi Kanu symbolising that Oyigbo is a conquered territory and governed by Kanu.

“There are shrines in Oyigbo owned by IPOB members, when you go there you see IPOB flag and Kanu’s picture in the shrine.I can’t fold my arms and watch people destroy my state, not just destroying, but also annexing my state into what they are doing.

Governor Wike who disclosed this on a live Television Programme and aired from Port Harcourt said he knows who is sending the IPOB members to the State because they are interested in running for the Presidency.

” I have relationship with the Igbos, if they want to run for President I can support them, it doesn’t mean I’m Igbo, I can’t change my identity”.

On the allegations that he is killing the Igbos,Wike explained that he has a long standing relationship with the Igbos but queried why he should kill Igbos in Oyigbo and not kill the ones in Port Harcourt? He said the propaganda does make sense.

On the threat to his life by the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu,Wike said;,

“I will walk around Europe or anywhere without looking back, I’m not Ekweremadu, no one can intimidate me”.

He said that although he did not personally invite the military to go to Oyigbo, he by 12 noon today, would be meeting with leaders of all the nonindigene groups in Rivers State.

We will also be having a security council meeting to review the security situation in the state, particularly in Oyigbo LGA, tomorrow.