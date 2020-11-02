Gunmen attack university ahead of book fair

Gunmen attack university ahead of book fair

Monday, November 2, 2020 3:07 pm


Afghan security forces respond to the gun attack

By Nehru Odeh

In what looked like an attack against literacy and free speech, gunmen stormed Kabul University ahead of the opening of a book fair on Monday 2 November, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than a dozen others.

Though no reason has been given for the attack, it is believed that the gunmen carried out the attack because government officials were expected at the event.

However Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said several gunmen had entered the campus, sending students fleeing. However, security forces, which included Afghan forces and US troops,  had blocked the campus and fired back at the gunmen who had spread quickly across campus, detonating explosives and firing their weapons. .

“We don’t know whether we are dealing with a coordinated attack or something else,” Arian said.

Though the Taliban has denied involvement in the attack, this latest development is not strange as Afghan education centres have often been targeted by militants in recent years.

As reported by the BBC, Hamid Obaldi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, told the AFP news agency that gunmen started shooting when government officials were expected to arrive for the opening of the fair.

Video footage showed panicky students scurrying away from the university, while some scaled walls in order to escape, as the sound of heavy gunfire rent the air.

Masooma Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, told AFP four people had been taken to hospital.

Attack of this nature is not new in Afghanistan. Last month 24 people were killed when the Islamic State Group attacked a tuition centre in Kabul. The group also claimed responsibility for an attack in front of the university in which dozens were killed in 2018.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Governor Wike dares Kanu: You can’t intimidate me, your group invited Military to Oyigbo
    3 hours ago

    The Mystery
    5 hours ago

    The song that would have ushered in a New Nigeria, how we missed it
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: Private schools cut fees in Kano
    7 hours ago

    Buhari frowns at harassment of protesters
    8 hours ago

    Bale scores winner as Spurs go second with win over Brighton
    8 hours ago

    Electricity: Consumers to pay more with return of Service Reflective Tariff
    10 hours ago

    Chief Lérè Pàímọ́: Ẹ̀dá Onílé-Ọlá