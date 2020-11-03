Edo versity Iyamho holds Convocation

By Jethro Ibileke

The management of Edo University, Iyamho, has announced the commencement of activities marking the 2nd graduation ceremony of the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Engr. (Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor, who announced this at a pre convocation press briefing on Monday, said the convocation will be held in conjunction with the rescheduled 4th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University.

According to the program of events, the rescheduled Fourth Founder’s Day Lecture will hold on Wednesday, 4th November; the Convocation Lecture on Friday, 6th November; while the Convocation Ceremony for the award of degrees, will hold on Saturday 7th November, 2020 at 11:00 am.

The rescheduled Fourth Founder’s Day Lecture of the University, with the title: “The Nigerian Air Force, Making giant strides in keeping Nigeria safe,” will be delivered by Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, and chaired by the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro.

This is even as the Convocation lecture, titled “The impact of Covid-19 on Tertiary Education: A view from West Africa and possible implications for African Universities,” will be delivered by Prof. Adams Zahir of Worcester State University, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, on Friday, 6th November, 2020, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Prof. Aluyor disclosed that all the lectures and Convocation proper will be held via Webinar on Zoom.

A breakdown of the 50 graduating students from 2019/2020 academic session shows that four students bagged First Class, 21 students will graduate with Second Class Upper Division, while 22 will be awarded Second Class Lower Division and three will graduate in Third Class Division.

Enumerating the modest achievements of the University since it was established in March 2016, Prof. Aluyor, said that apart from the uninterrupted learning in the institution, the Governing Council of the University, has approved over 100 scholarships each year to indigent students.

“On the 27th of July, 2020 at the Association of African Universities (AAU) webinar, we shared our success story with the international community on a topic: Lecturers and Students E-teaching and Learning in Africa: The Edo University Case Study.

“The President, Federation of African Engineering Organization, Engr, Martin Manuhwa among other people also applauded our technological initiatives that redefine the nation’s educational system. Our achievements are already in the public domain but let me at this juncture capture a few of them for bibliographical exactitude.

“All programmes due for accreditation by the NUC and other regulatory bodies have been accredited with the least score of 82% for assessed programmers,” he said.

The VC also commended the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for sustaining the University to an enviable height as envisioned by the founding fathers.