Gunmen kidnap 11 teachers in Cameroon

Heavily armed assailants stormed the church-run school in the town of Kumbo in the country’s North-West Region on Tuesday, Reverend Samuel Fonki, the head of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, told dpa.

“The administration is still confused and everybody is in fright and we don’t know what happens next,’’ Fonki said, adding that none of the pupils had been abducted.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Cameroon has been troubled by unrest and attacks on civilians since its two main English-speaking areas, the North-West and South-West Regions, announced in late 2016 that they wished to secede and form a new country called Ambazonia.

English-speakers have long complained of being treated like second-class citizens and receiving less government funding in Cameroon, which is mostly French-speaking.(dpa/NAN)