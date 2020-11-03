IBEDC Implements the Revised Service Reflective Tariff

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:10 pm


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) said it has begun the implementation of the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The new tariff is effective from 1st November 2020.

In a statement by the Head Branding and Corporate Communications, Angela Olanrewaju, the Disco stated that customers on the pre-paid platform will be the first to experience the revised tariff whenever they vend in this month of November. While for our Post-paid customers the revised tariff  will reflect in the electricity bills they receive at the end of November 2020.

“Kindly recall that the new tariff is divided into 5 Bands and based on hours of supply to customers, measured by the daily average availability of supply over a month. Customers on bands A, B & C will see some level of increase on their last month’s  tariff as they vend, while customers on bands D & E have their tariff frozen,” she added.

IBEDC is also assuring its customers that we remain unequivocally committed to ensuring quality and improved service across our franchise

“We appeal for the continued support and understanding of our esteemed customers as we begin the implementation of the revised service centric tariff, developed to meet your yearnings for an improved and efficient Electricity Supply Industry in Nigeria’’.

