Minimum wage: ASCSN lauds Gov. Abiodun

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Following the commencement of payment of minimum wage to civil servants in Ogun State, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Ogun State Chapter, has commended the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for prioritising staff welfare.

State Chairman of ASCSN Comrade Olude Isa Owolabi disclosed this during a thank-you visit to the Governor at the arcade ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the state government action showed that it has listening ears to the yearnings of the workforce.

His words: “I want to thank the people’s Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for paying the minimum wage. The commencement of the minimum wage in October shows renew trust in government by our members. The beautiful side of it is that in years past no payment have been done on weekend.

He however urged the government to ensure that all matters in the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signed with the labour unions are attended to.

Owolabi therefore appealed to the workforce to redouble their efforts in discharging their duties in order to develop the State, urging them to be more dedicated to their jobs.

“i want to charge our members to redouble efforts for the development of the state because we are first in everything.”

While addressing the excited workers, Gov. Abiodun promised to ensure Ogun State workers continue to enjoy better welfare package and seamless promotion, saying he would continue to adhere to equity and fairness in appointment and promotion of deserving public officers.

Abiodun described the State workforce as the best in service delivery in the country, adding that the State has produced world class civil servants who have made headway in different parts of the world.

“No nation or State can achieve any meaningful development without workers who are well motivated to perform optimally. We will continue to constantly and regularly pay our workers salary and other benefits to enable them discharge their duties efficiently.

“I know that there has been a breach of trust in the past between the government and the workers. On our part, we will continue to build trust with you. There should be no mistrust or misunderstanding between us. You are the essence of this administration. I can assure you that we will continue to engage you and I am happy that the trust is being restored”, he noted.

The Governor expressed gratitude to God for the low number of death recorded in the State and the nation as the result of the Coronavirus, regretting however that it has adversely affected the economy and financial fortune of the state