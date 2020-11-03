Port Harcourt DisCo implements new electricity tariff in 4 states — Official

Other distribution companies had earlier announced that they will also commence the implementation of the new electricity tariff regime earlier suspended by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had suspended the initial take-off of the new tariff following the outcry that greeted its earlier launch on Sept. 1.

Electricity consumers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers, the four states covered by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED will now begin to pay more as the company announced that it has commenced the implementation of the revised service-based tariff.

Mrs Chioma Aninwe, an official in the Corporate Communications Unit of PHED in a statement in Port Harcourt said the company has also began the implementation of the new tarrif.

“PHED notifies its customers and members of the public in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states that it has commenced the implementation of the revised service-based tariff.

“PHED implemented the revised service based tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) which took effect from Nov. 1.

“The revision stems from the consultative review meetings held among the Federal Government, labour unions and other stakeholders, following concerns raised by customers on the MYTO 2020 SRT tariffs.

“Due to concerns by customers, the tariff which was earlier implemented on Sept. 1 was later suspended on Sept. 28,” Aninwe said.

She explained that the new tariff classification was based strictly on service parameters, including quality of service measured by the average availability of power supply in a month.

Others are interruptions, frequency and duration of electricity supply as well as voltage levels that are not limited to infrastructural investments.

Aninwe also disclosed that PHED had decided to maintain the already categorised billing system that is structured on five bands on hours of availability of power supply.

“To this end, customers on Band A category on a minimum of 20 hours power supply per day are expected to pay N53.02 per kilowatt.

“Category B with a minimum of 16 hours power daily supply will now pay 52.59 per kilowatt, while Band C customers on minimum 12 hours power supply daily will pay 46.15 per kilowatt.

“In addition, customers on Band D and E categories receiving a minimum of eight and four hours power supply per day respectively, will maintain the old tariff structure.

“Consequently, Pre-paid metered customers on Band A to C and Post-paid metered customers’ bill for November billing cycle in their band categories will charge the new tariff from Nov. 1,” Aninwe said.

Aninwe appealed to customers in the PHED coverage states to ensure prompt payment of their electricity bill to enable the company to expand its networks. (NAN)