Trump, US election and why that country can’t lecture African countries again

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 9:45 am


US President Donald Trump

By Temitope Ajayi

What a President! President Donald Trump has declared himself elected when vote counting is still going on in key states. He is going to the Supreme Court to stop further counting of ballots.

A US President said in 2020 that counting ballots already cast a fraud? 

America and democracy really unfolded. The big deal here is America can not lecture any African or Asian country about democracy and election again.

A US President delegitimising his country’s electoral process just because he wants to win?

