Trump vows legal challenge over counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin

President Trump’s campaign team on Wednesday said it would approach the Supreme Court to stop vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The campaign also said it will demand a recount in Wisconsin.

However, the campaign of Joe Biden, the candidate of Democratic Party who had narrow lead in all three states said they were well-prepared to fend off any legal actions.

“We’re winning the election, we’ve won the election, and we’re going to defend that election,” Bob Bauer, a top attorney for the Biden campaign, said Wednesday morning.

“So we don’t have to do anything but protect the rights of voters and to stand up for the democratic process.”

Trump campaign officials said they wanted vote-counting halted until more access is granted for Republican observers in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

It also added that it would challenge guidance related to voter identification rules for some voters in Pennsylvania.

“With these key actions, President Trump is telling all Americans he will do whatever it takes to ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation,” said deputy campaign manager Justin Clark in a statement.

Trump had earlier said on Wednesday that he wants the Supreme Court to determine which votes should count, as he claimed the he has won the electionory while millions of votes were still outstanding.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” the president said. “We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

However, legal experts said Trump cannot the Supreme Court’s intervention in the election and stop the counting of ballots.