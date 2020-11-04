U.S 2020: Counting of ballots continues as Biden takes lead in electoral college

Counting of ballots in the United States’ Tuesday presidential election is ongoing with Joe Biden the Democratic candidate ahead of the Republican candidate and the incumbent president, Donald Trump by 223 to 174 electoral votes.

According to AP, a candidate needs to gain at least 270 electoral votes to win the White House. There are total of 538 electoral college for the candidates to grab. However, it is too early to declare Biden the winner as the ballots are still being counted in the key battleground states with high number of electoral colleges.

The following states have been called for Biden: Vt., Va., Conn., Del., Ill., Md., Mass., N.J., R.I., N.Y., N.M., D.C., Colo., N.H., Calif., Ore., Wash., Hawaii, Minn.

The following states have been called for Trump: Ky., W. Va., S.C., Ala., Miss., Tenn., Okla., Ark., Ind., N.D., S.D., Wyo., La., Neb., Kan., Mo., Idaho, Utah, Ohio, Iowa, Mont., Fla.