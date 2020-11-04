US Election: Joe Biden chances brighten with victory in Arizona

US Election: Joe Biden chances brighten with victory in Arizona

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 10:02 am


Joe Biden ( Photo Credit: ABC)

Joe Biden, the candidate of Democratic Party has won in Arizona, adding 11 electoral votes to his tally from the critical battleground state which Donald Trump won four years ago.

It is believed that Arizona could help determine which candidate wins the presidency.

The victory by Biden was a huge blow to Trump’s chances for reelection. The Democratic Party’s candidate now has 238 to 213 electoral college votes.

A candidate must secure 270 of the 538 votes to be declared winner.

Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.

Biden’s campaign had focused on Arizona as part of his campaign in the battleground states.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Asia Pacific stocks rise as investors await U.S. election results
    57 mins ago

    Trump, US election and why that country can’t lecture African countries again
    1 hour ago

    Voters in several U.S. states back drug legalisation in referendums
    1 hour ago

    Twitter restricts Trump’s post on alleged vote rigging
    1 hour ago

    US Election: Trump claims victory, wants counting of ballots to stop
    1 hour ago

    Christmas 2020 is postponed
    1 hour ago

    Praying for Nigeria in Distress: Towards Healing and Rising Again
    3 hours ago

    New York, others remain apprehensive despite Election Day calm