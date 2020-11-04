US Election: Joe Biden chances brighten with victory in Arizona

Joe Biden, the candidate of Democratic Party has won in Arizona, adding 11 electoral votes to his tally from the critical battleground state which Donald Trump won four years ago.

It is believed that Arizona could help determine which candidate wins the presidency.

The victory by Biden was a huge blow to Trump’s chances for reelection. The Democratic Party’s candidate now has 238 to 213 electoral college votes.

A candidate must secure 270 of the 538 votes to be declared winner.

Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.

Biden’s campaign had focused on Arizona as part of his campaign in the battleground states.