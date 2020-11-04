US Election: Trump, Biden still hopeful of victory

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden are still hopeful of winning Tuesday’s United States presidential election as counting of the ballots are still ongoing in many battleground states which analysts believe hold the key to the White House.

Biden said early Wednesday that “we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

His hopes lie in emerging victorious in states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, where the ballots are still being tallied.

“It ain’t over till every vote is counted,” Biden said

But Trump who is projected to win Ohio and the big battleground state of Florida tweeted that “we are up BIG” while accusing the Democrats of “trying to STEAL the Election.”

As of the time of filing this story, Biden was ahead of the Republican candidate and the incumbent president, Donald Trump by 224 to 213 electoral votes.

According to AP, a candidate needs to gain at least 270 electoral votes to win the White House. There are total of 538 electoral college for the candidates to grab. However, it is too early to declare Biden the winner as the ballots are still being counted in the key battleground states with high number of electoral colleges.

The following states have been called for Biden: Vt., Va., Conn., Del., Ill., Md., Mass., N.J., R.I., N.Y., N.M., D.C., Colo., N.H., Calif., Ore., Wash., Hawaii, Minn.

The following states have been called for Trump: Ky., W. Va., S.C., Ala., Miss., Tenn., Okla., Ark., Ind., N.D., S.D., Wyo., La., Neb., Kan., Mo., Idaho, Utah, Ohio, Iowa, Mont., Fla.