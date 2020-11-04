US Election: Trump claims victory, wants counting of ballots to stop

President Donald Trump has declared that he has won the US presidential election despite the fact that the ballots were still being counted in many key states.

Neither Trump nor the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has so far secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the US presidency.

But Trump claimed he has won the election based on the victory he has secured in big battleground states of Florida and Texas.

This was in spite of the fact millions of mail ballots were still being counted in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Speaking to his supporters at the White House on Wednesday morning, the US President also alleged and claimed without evidence that a “very sad group of people” was trying to disenfranchise his supporters.

“Frankly, we did this win election,” Trump said told supporters in the East Room of the White House. “As far as I’m concerned, we have already have won.”

He added that with his early lead in Pennsylvania it would be “almost impossible” for Democrats to catch up there and several other states.

“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump said in a 2.20am address.

“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

Biden had earlier also told his supporters that he was confident of victory based on the results coming in from Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Keep the faith, guys,” Biden told a cheering crowd in Delaware. “We’re going to win this.”

“We’re going to have to be patient,” Biden said. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted.”