US Presidential Polls: Trump and Biden in tight race in key states

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:07 am


Biden and Trump

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge, with Donald Trump so far doing much better than the pollsters predicted, BBC reported this morning.

Both Mr Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are, according to the report, running neck and neck in a number of swing states.

“The president is projected to have held the must-win state of Florida – a major boost to his re-election bid.

But Mr Biden could snatch Arizona, a once reliably conservative state. The vote caps a long and bitter race.

Other key states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina are toss-ups.

With the nation on edge, the final result may not be known for days as postal votes are tallied.

More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before election day on Tuesday – setting US on course for its highest turnout in a century.”

