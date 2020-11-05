Biden wins in Michigan, needs 6 more electoral votes to emerge new US President

Biden wins in Michigan, needs 6 more electoral votes to emerge new US President

Thursday, November 5, 2020 12:36 am


Joe Biden ( Photo Credit: ABC)

Joe Biden has won the state of Michigan, a victory that has now placed him just six electoral colleges votes short of 270 he needed to be declared the new president of the United States.

The Democratic nominee had earlier won Wisconsin earlier Wednesday.

With his win in Michigan, Biden now has 264 electoral votes and a victory in any of the remaining states for Biden would give him the required 270 electoral votes and, by the AP’s count, he would be president-elect.

But President Trump’s campaign has contested the vote-count process in Michigan and some other ns

Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes in 2016, though the State had not voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1988.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Trump vows legal challenge over counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin
    4 hours ago

    Manchester United slump to defeat at Istanbul
    8 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu kicks off efforts to rebuild Lagos, Cardoso heads eight-man team
    10 hours ago

    Anambra House of Assembly to Hold Special Session in Honour of Senator Edwin Onwudiwe ‪on Thursday, November 5
    10 hours ago

    US election: Nigerian elected member of Congress
    17 hours ago

    Asia Pacific stocks rise as investors await U.S. election results
    17 hours ago

    US Election: Joe Biden chances brighten with victory in Arizona
    17 hours ago

    Trump, US election and why that country can’t lecture African countries again