Biden wins in Michigan, needs 6 more electoral votes to emerge new US President

Joe Biden has won the state of Michigan, a victory that has now placed him just six electoral colleges votes short of 270 he needed to be declared the new president of the United States.

The Democratic nominee had earlier won Wisconsin earlier Wednesday.

With his win in Michigan, Biden now has 264 electoral votes and a victory in any of the remaining states for Biden would give him the required 270 electoral votes and, by the AP’s count, he would be president-elect.

But President Trump’s campaign has contested the vote-count process in Michigan and some other ns

Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes in 2016, though the State had not voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1988.