In anticipation of victory, Biden launches transition website

In anticipation of victory, Biden launches transition website

Thursday, November 5, 2020 8:04 am


Joe Biden

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. President, has launched an official transition website, www.buildbackbetter.com.

The move comes as votes are still being counted in many states and the presidential race still undecided.

On the www.buildbackbetter.com website is a short statement that reiterates Biden’s earlier assertion that it is the American people that will decide who becomes the next U.S. president.

“Votes are still being counted in several states around the country.

“The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice.

“The transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden‑Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One,” the statement says.

Earlier in a speech, Biden, who is also a former U.S. Vice President,  said it was clear that he had won “enough states to reach 270 electoral votes to win the presidency”.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    US Election: International Observers slam Trump
    57 mins ago

    Ogun launches youth empowerment scheme
    1 hour ago

    EndSARS: Police rolls out package for victims
    1 hour ago

    LG Polls: KOSIEC tasks parties on peaceful campaigns
    2 hours ago

    PDP: Attempt to regulate social media targeted at muzzling Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    UI VC Race: Senate affirms satisfaction with process
    2 hours ago

    Pique: FC Barcelona is in decline
    9 hours ago

    Biden wins in Michigan, needs 6 more electoral votes to emerge new US President