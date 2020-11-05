LG Polls: KOSIEC tasks parties on peaceful campaigns

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Chairman of Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Mamman Eri has assured political parties participating in the December 12 local government elections in the state of a level play ground and urged them to conduct their campaigns in peaceful and orderly manner.

Eri made the appeal during a press briefing in Lokoja on Wednesday. He urged candidates and political stakeholders to structure their campaign on issues of general interest rather than attacks on personalities, admonishing them to embrace peace during the campaigns.

He advised political parties to use the period of the campaign to educate voters on correct voting, saying they could earn more credible votes by so doing.

Speaking on composition of candidates and gender sensitivity, the chairman said the documentation of party candidates showed that 132 out of the 1,356 candidates are females, representing 10.8 percent.

Eri commended political parties for being more gender sensitive, explaining that most of the parties had conceded the position of the Vice Chairman and some councillorship posts to women, while also applauding women for their courage and open participation in politics.