UI VC Race: Senate affirms satisfaction with process

Briefing journalists after an extraordinary meeting of the Senate on Wednesday in Ibadan, Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (SAN), said that 188 members of the body in attendance at meeting also affirmed their confidence in the institution‘s governing council.

“The Senate affirms that the process of the appointment of the Vice Chancellor thus far has been in line with the extant laws and it should continue and be concluded forth with.

“The Senate also affirms its confidence in the council and the process of appointing Vice Chancellor thus far,’’ she said.

Bamgbose said that the extraordinary meeting of the Senate was convened following the crisis that rocked the institution of Oct. 28, whereby some staff disrupted the meeting of the panel constituted to select the new Vice Chancellor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the University of Ibadan staged a protest on Oct. 28 and disrupted the sitting of five man panel.

The five member panel has the task of selecting one out of the six final shortlisted candidates for the post of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University.

Bamgbose, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, said that the Senate condemned the action of the NASU and SSANU Executives and members over the protest.

The Senate, she said, took exception to the disrespect meted out to the Chairman of Governing Council of the institution, and described the episode as unfortunate and regrettable.

She said that the fact was that unions do not have any role to play in the appointment of Vice Chancellor.

“The actions by SSANU and NASU on Wednesday 28th October 2020 was condemned in its strongest term.

“The University of Ibadan disassociates itself from the above unions SSANU and NASU and their actions as they were not acting on behalf of any officer or unit of the University neither were their actions taken in the course of their duties.

“The normal University Disciplinary Procedures should be instituted to deal with erring staff forthwith that is immediately and without delay,’’ she said.

Bamgbose said that representatives were appointed to take the resolutions of the Senate at the end of the extraordinary meeting to the Minister of Education.(NAN)