Minister unveils plans for other sports

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended the Delta state Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for hosting the Council of Sports Meeting at short notice, even he promised a new dawn for sports development.

On Friday, at the opening of the Council on Sports, Mr. Dare said: “What is the council without the presence of the all states? Delta State has made this possible at short notice following the #ENDSARS protests which made Lagos to pull out. Delta has once again proved that it is a sportsloving state.

After 14 months as Minister, I realised that we need to do a lot to further develop our sports. Nigeria has huge potentials which must be explored to the fullest. We want a change beyond just attending competition. Sports Development means grassroots development, infrastructural development, Athletes’ welfare and business. We want to change the orientation that sports is ‘play play’ so that we can have the right template.

Postponement of the National sports Festival was one of the toughest decisions due to covid-19 lockdown. It was timely, we thank God that we all survived it and very soon we look forward to hosting the Festival.

Edo 2020 engages my mind because of the passion, opportunities it affords our youth. We desire that this takes place this year. We can work out the modalities, consult PTF and go to the President for final approval. If we are able to host the festival, it would engage our youths .

We need to engage our youths through the Unity Cup. We already started it in Oyo and saw the passion by the youth.We plan to have Kano, Kwara and Delta Unity Cup. Each state would be at liberty to decide the sports they have most interest in.

The Principal’s Cup would be national, it is also going to involve other sports. We must align our development to what is obtainable in other parts of the world. We need sporting facilities in our states. We are approaching the Federal Government for a bail out fund to put most pf the abandoned facilities back. We also plan to build mini sports centres in all part of the country. Those that already have would be given facelift.

Council of Sports recommends December 3rd- 18 for Edo sports Festival

The Technical session of National Council on sports has recommended 3 December 2020 for the opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, with the closing ceremony holding on Friday December 18th.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the Council meeting, it was agreed that the games would open on Thursday 3 December, opening ceremony scheduled for 5 December, closing ceremony takes place on Thursday 17 December.

The competition proper is staggered in two phases from 12-16 December.

The communique noted, “The Virtual meeting held earlier this year unanimously agreed to host the Festival this year. The Committee of Experts set up during the Virtual meeting made specific recommendations regarding the the successful organisation of the 20th National Sports Festival. It has become imperative to tinker with the modus operandi of the Festival”.

The recommendations are however subject to the buy-in of the PTF and final approval by the President and Commander in – Chief President Mohammadu Buhari.

The festival was postponed few days to the kick off due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in March.