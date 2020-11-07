Gunmen abduct 16 market women in Ondo

Saturday, November 7, 2020 5:36 pm


Residents of Isua Akoko and Uso town both on Ondo State have thrown into panic. This follows the reported abduction of 16 market women from the areas on Friday.

The gunmen carried out the heinous act on the busy Akure – Owo highway while the traders were returning from an engagement in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Among the victims was Chief Mrs. Helen Edward, the Iyaloja of Isua-Akoko and other prominent traders in the area.

According to Abuja Reporters, the victims were coming from the monthly meeting of market women leaders when they were abducted.

A source said the driver of the bus which conveyed the victims was immediately released by the abductors who asked him to go home and inform the families of the victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident. He however disclosed that10 of the victims have been released and that efforts were being made to secure the release of others.

