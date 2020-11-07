Joe Biden elected 46th US President

Ayorinde Oluokun with agency report

The candidate of Democratic Party, Joe Biden has emerged the 46th President of United States of America after his victory in Pennsylvania which made his electoral vote tally above the 270 electoral needed to take the White House.

Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania closed all the paths to the presidency for Trump.

According to APC, Biden also won in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan, flipping states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, will be the oldest elected US President. He will turn 88 in two weeks.

Biden’s was declared winner of the election after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.