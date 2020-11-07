Seeds&Harvests, a Nigerian series, premiers on DSTV Sunday

Seeds&Harvests, a Nigerian series, premiers on DSTV on Sunday

Seeds&Harvests, a television series created and produced by Segun Adegbiji on the platform of Primestone Hidden Pearl Production Organization will premier on Africa Magic Urban, Channels 153 on Sunday, November 8. It shows at 6.30pm, with a repeat every Thursday by 5.30pm.

Seeds&Harvests is a satire, a mirror of attitudes,lifestyle and behavior, which shows the consequences of choices people all over Africa make.

“The message is novel because we want to transform our society, “says Adegbiji. “We believe no one should oppress or suffocate others; we do not know who they will become tomorrow.

“If we make right choices, if we are considerate of the feelings of others, for wellness of others, we shall have an egalitarian society with mutual love and respect for one another.”

In the series, Chief Tunji Gesinde is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Overflow Advertising Agency. Married to Tundun Gesinde, a flourishing business woman, he wields a lot of influence in the society and is highly respected.

Chief Gesinde is also very fond of his wife and almost indulges their three children, Folarin, Tade and Yinka.

He has an almost perfect family – money, a flourishing business, a beautiful, intelligent wife from one of the oldest families in Oyo and children that are doing well.

He makes a move to ensure nothing goes wrong with the status quo.

But the lights dim in the Gesinde household as Chief’s move opens the door for afflictions that started rocking the boat of the family.

Tundun and Chief gradually drift apart, and the children are affected in various ways.

Each one tries to find a way out of the darkness in the way they think is most appropriate. The Gesinde family grapples with the harvest of the seeds sown into their home.

The series has a stellar cast and crew, includingMoyinoluwa Olutayo of Brethren fame; Tubosun Aiyedehin of Hush, Eve and Unbroken; Eveazi Ogoro, Darbota, Chimela Azurunwa of Tinsel and Udoffia Ejoh of Battleground fame

Others include, Christian Paul, Charles Ukpo andTunji Abogunloko.

Segun Adegbiji plays the lead as Tunji Gesinde,while Prof Femi Osofisan and Yerima Ahmed will act and write occasionally.

Moyinoluwa Olutayo worked as the associate producer, and Kingsley Omoefe is the series director.

The series has 3 writers: Delarin Awotedu as the head writer, Patrick Nina Mani and Ekoigiawe Nwahiri.

Segun Adegbiji, a pastor, was until recently the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God. He is currently an MA PR Student of the University of Sunderland,UK.

Earlier he studied drama at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and later obtained a Diploma in Public Relations

Some of his previous works include participation in Sanya Dosunmu’s “Dinner with the Devil”, Wings like an Eagle”, “More than Conquerors and guest appearances on “The Village Headmaster”