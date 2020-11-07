This election is far from over – Trump

Saturday, November 7, 2020 8:43 pm


US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to concede after his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, secured the required number of electoral college votes to win the presidential race.

In a defiant statement shortly after Biden was projected winner, Trump said the election was “far from over”, and criticised Biden for “rushing to falsely pose as the winner”.

“Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

“The American people are entitled to an honest election, that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” Trump said.

The president reiterated his allegation that his team was prevented from vote counting centres in key battleground states.

He singled out Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral college votes put Biden over the 270 required to clinch the seat.

“Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count that they deserve and that Democracy demands,” he said.

