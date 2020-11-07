US Presidential election: Finally, Biden wins

US Presidential election: Finally, Biden wins

Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:13 pm


Joe Biden


After hours of suspense, 77-year-old Joe Biden, candidate of the Democratic Party has finally emerged as the 46th President of the United States of America, USA.

The election was keenly contested between Republican candidate, incumbent President Donald Trump who was seeking a second term and Biden.

According to reports monitored on the Cable News Network, CNN, the contest was laid to rest following the release of Pennsylvania votes which shored up Biden’s Electoral College votes to 273, three clear votes more than the required 270 votes.

Biden had been neck to neck with Trump since the begining of the election. The defeated incumbent have raised alarm insinuating fraud in the electoral process in some states

