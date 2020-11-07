What caused the Kara bridge tanker explosion

…the tragedy was unfortunate but avoidable- FRSC boss, Oyeyemi

Vehicles going towards Ibadan from Lagos had to divert to Okirodu to hit Shagamu and Iperu Remo before heading for their destinations. The reason was the traffic snarl on Lagos-Ibadan expressways as a result of tanker crash and explosion which incinerated no fewer than 24 vehicles. Most disastrous was that four persons died.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) deployed its team to the site. In fact, the Crash investigation carried out by its personnel for rescue operations revealed that the driver “lost control of the wheels as a result of mechanical deficiency (tyre blow out) making the tanker to fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno.”

Worse still, two male adults lost their lives were killed, even burnt beyond recognition.

In a press statement, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal described as unfortunate but avoidable, the fatal crash, adding that frantic efforts “are already in place to put an end to tanker explosions.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal said this after receiving reports of the fatal crash.”

He stated that the fatal road traffic crash involved a single Tanker “fully ladened with PMS. Crash investigation carried out by a team of FRSC personnel deployed for rescue operations revealed that the driver lost control of the wheels as a result of mechanical deficiency (tyre blow out) making the tanker to fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno.”

Oyeyemi also lamented the actions of hoodlums who prevented the combined rescue teams of the Federal Fire Service and FRSC from approaching the scene of the crash.

According to him, “when our personnel got to the scene, they met teams of Lagos State Fire Service who advised our men against approaching the scene of the crash. The fire fighters said they were equally deployed to the scene for same reason but on arrival, they were chased back by some hoodlums, carrying dangerous weapons”.

The statement has it further: “Both teams had to run to the Isheri Division of Nigeria Police for security cover.

The Corps Marshal also maintained that the Corps is seriously engaging critical stakeholders and making frantic efforts to find lasting solution to tanker explosions on the road. He called on the Governments at all levels to expedite action towards working out modalities that will support and hasten existing efforts towards fleet renewal as most of the articulated vehicles are aged while efforts are on to enforce compulsory use of safety valves to prevent spillage after falls of tankers.

“On the present state of traffic on the road, the Corps wishes to inform the general public that there is no need for panic as the crashed vehicles have been successfully removed from the road and all obstructions cleared with the road now opened to use.

“As such, road users already on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway or intending users who have not explored alternative roads should please exercise caution and drive safe; avoid speeding, road rage and ultimately, avoid driving against the flow of traffic. FRSC wishes us safe journey to our various destinations”.