Obasanjo congratulates Biden, Harris

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Elderstateman and former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has sent goodwill message to the United States of America, USA President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris over their election. He described their election as victory of good over evil.

Biden emerged as the 46th U.S President-elect in the fiercely contested election on Saturday after polling 273 Electoral College votes, three more than the required 270. Outgoing President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat.

Obasanjo tasked the newly elected President to restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.”

Obasanjo in a message of congratulations, copy, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday by his Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, noted that their election was for most people of the world.

The former President lamented that the majority of the people had watched helplessly as the world was being pulled down.

According to him: “Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treatise.”

Obasanjo in the one page letter said he was reasonably sure that the first Africa-America female Vice President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris “will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the carribean from Africa went from Nigeria

of today” as he further congratulated the duo.