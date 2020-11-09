Court adjourns trial of alleged kidnappers of Akewugbagold’s twins

At an earlier arraignment at a magistrate’s court, prosecution had alleged that Muhammed Bashir, 33; Oyeleye Opeyemi, 25; Olamide Ajala, 36; Taiwo Ridwan, 30; Rafiu Mutiu 36 and Fatai Akanji, 49, kidnapped the two-year-old set of twins on April 25 at Alphonso Road, Sasa area of Ibadan.

It said they collected N4 million ransom before releasing the twins.

The suspects were initially arraigned at an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court on Sept. 7 and remanded at a correctional centre following which the case was filed at the High Court for fresh arraignment.

At the resumption of hearing on Monday, state prosecuting counsel, Miss Margaret Ojo, said the case could not go on because the suspects were not brought to court from the correctional centre.

Defence counsel, Taiwo Hassan and Uwawah Oritshhuwa, however, told the court that they filed their bail applications in respect of their clients on Oct. 14 and Nov 9, respectively.

They urged the court to allow them to move the bail applications, but the prosecuting counsel objected to the move and instead prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable her to respond to the different bail applications.

Presiding Justice Mashud Abass subsequently adjourned the case to Nov. 18 for the arraignment of the suspects and the definite hearing of the bail applications.