Gov. Bello tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, November 9, 2020 9:02 pm


Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has tested positive to COVID-19, an aide disclosed in a statement.

Chief Press Secretary to Bello, Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Monday said “his sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive.

Noel-Berje said the governor made this known via his Twitter handle and that he has immediately gone into self isolation and commenced treatment.

She solicited for prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus.

She advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governors Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had tested positive to the virus earlier.

This forced Niger governor to go into isolation after coming in contact with E-Rufai and Fayemi.

Other Nigerian governors that had tested positive to COVID-19 include Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

