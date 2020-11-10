81st Birthday: President Buhari heaps praises on nephew, Mamman Daura

81st Birthday: President Buhari heaps praises on nephew, Mamman Daura

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:44 pm


Mamman Daura and President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerians “to be just and fair-minded in their assessment of public figures” such as his close ally, Mamman Daura.

In his 81st birthday message issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari said that “Daura’s contributions to the development of the country overshadow perceived flaws.”

He noted that “among Daura’s unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”

Buhari, who described Daura as “a veteran of Nigeria’s political history and active participant in its development,” said that “the revered journalist and public administrator is needlessly misunderstood.”

He added that “Daura’s experience is not unusual because many great men are not appreciated, which stems from the cynical obsession of many of his critics.”

Buhari, who felicitated with Malam Mamman Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday, described him as “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”

The president said on the occasion that “Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.

“It’s impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge and wisdom.”

The president further told the elder statesman: “As you celebrate the ripe age of 81, may Allah bless you with better health and longer life in the service of Nigeria and mankind.

“You are a fountain of inspiration and an inexhaustible reservoir of knowledge. We are proud of your invaluable support.

“I wish you more abundant blessings from God. Happy birthday.’’(NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 seconds ago

    The #Endsars and the Challenge of A Nigeria
    18 mins ago

    Illegal charges: Customer engages Unity Bank in Legal battle
    1 hour ago

    Obaseki presents N153.4bn budget for 2021
    1 hour ago

    AFCON qualifiers: Edo Deputy Governor trains with Super Eagles
    2 hours ago

    NUC approves Confluence University of Science and Technology
    2 hours ago

    Edo Varsity’s best graduating student bags Caverton Helicopters job
    12 hours ago

    Nigeria Welcomes UN’s Offer to Complement ESP
    13 hours ago

    The Literary Lives And Times Of Ken Saro-Wiwa