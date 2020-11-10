AFCON qualifiers: Edo Deputy Governor trains with Super Eagles

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier game against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, the Deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu Tuesday evening trained with Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles.

The qualifying game will be played on Friday, November 13, 2020 inside the main bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, which was newly remodeled by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Among players at the training were Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Maduka Okoye, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu.

Although not filled to capacity, the spectators on hand were thoroughly entertained by the players, under Super Eagles coach, Gornot Rohr, in anticipation of the interesting encounter.