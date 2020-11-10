Edo Varsity’s best graduating student bags Caverton Helicopters job



By Jethro Ibileke

Daniel Onyedikachi Otti, the best graduating student of Edo University, Iyamho, has been offered automatic employment by Caverton Helicopters.

The aviation industry giant announced the offer of employment to Otti who graduated from the department of computer science of the University, during the 2nd convocation ceremony of the University, which held last Saturday.

A total of 51 students received their various degrees during the ceremony, with four bagging first class honours.

Also awarded degrees were 21 students who graduated in the second class (upper division), 23 with 2nd class (lower division) and three students in the third class division.

Earlier, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emanuel Aluyor, charged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the institution wherever they find themselves in life.

Aluyor also assured of the University’s management’s committment to sustaining the vision of the founding fathers in providing quality education of world-class standard to students of the institution.

He listed some of the University’s achievements to include acquisition of low & high fidelity manikins (Simman 3g) which enable the simulation of different kinds of scenarios for the training of medical & nursing students, as well as admittance of the University into the consortium of new sub-saharan medical schools (CONSAMS).

In his goodwill message, the Visitor to the University, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the state commissioner for education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, assured of goverment’s continued support to the University, so as to achieve its laudable objective.

On his part, the Chancellor of the University, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, described the University as a digital institution and a pride to Edo state in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Makanjuola who commended governor Godwin Obaseki for supporting the institution, applauded the management of the institution for its innovative abilities in raising the University to an enviable height.