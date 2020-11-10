Exam malpractice: Rector cries out over ‘Miracle Centers,’ threats

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Examination malpractices and cheating have been taken to a new low in Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja. A syndicate has created ‘Miracle Centers’ outside campus where students write and pass their exams without invigilation for a fee.

Worse still, the deviants threaten the live of whoever hampers their operations. However, no fewer than 44 suspects are already in the net on the issue.

These were disclosed to newsmen on Monday by a rattled Dr. Salihu Ogbo Usman, Rector of the institution. He said two of the centers were bursted recently at Seriki Noma, a community with predominant student population which shares boarder with the Polytechnic.

The outlaws who created and run the centres have their own pervert processes. Listen to a threatened Dr. Ogbo:

“On the 5th of November 2020 , our team of security were able to burst one of the centres called ” Champion Logde” at Sarkin Noma a suburb of Lokoja after the primary school.

“Even as the suspects escaped before the arrival of the security team, a total of 32 scripts already answered with respect to different courses bearing students particulars respectively written were retrieved from “California Lodge” at the same Sarki Noma where they were kept for onward transmission to their principals”

He said that further efforts has led to the arrest of the participants at the magic centre on Friday last week ,who confessed to not only participated, but also paid N2,000 per paper.

As at Monday, the Rector said additional 12 participants of the alleged magic centres were also arrested and they equally confessed to the involvement in the malpractice, while two students of the school ,Victor Attah the owner of the room used as the magic centre and Daniel Ikoja whose room was used as transit point of the scripts were arrested.

Threats

Meanwhile, the Rector has cried out over alleged threat to his life and that of his mother. He said some persons were after their lives for his efforts to reform the institution.

He accused some staff who have been allegedly involved in job racketeering, forgery, sale of examination papers, examination magic centres of plotting how to see him out of office at all cost.

He accused one Abu Emmanuel Arome of the Kogi State Customary Court of conniving with some staff to steal and issue illegal receipts to syphon the polytechnic funds.

The Rector explained that he has been accused wrongly in the past and he remains determined to bring sanity to the institution.

Warning:

Dr Ogbo told Journalists that the perpetrators of examination malpractices and their accomplices will face the institution’s rules and guidelines. He said all the suspects will appear before the examination committee for appropriate action.

He therefore warned staff, students and the entire Polytechnic community, that the management under his watch would not tolerate acts capable of tarnishing the credibility of the results and certificates of the institution.

“My warning to the deviant students and their collaborators is that they should desist from short cut practices in their own interest and in the common interest of all of us,” the Rector warned.