9mobile offers data plans on Facebook

9mobile offers data plans on Facebook

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 3:05 pm


A 9mobile office

In yet another bold move demonstrating its commitment to superior customer experience, the customer-centric telecommunications network, 9mobile, is offering Nigerians the opportunity to purchase data directly on Social media platform, Facebook.

The development is another initiative to enable customers buy data without stress and keep them in touch with their loved ones across the world. 

Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, disclosed that its customers can now purchase select data plans on Facebook.

“At 9mobile, we are committed to superior customer experience through innovative alternatives. We are about giving the best to our customers, and this is a strategic partnership with the social media giant to make further data accessible for them. Imagine running out of data while having an important conversation on Facebook Messenger or making a post. All you need to do is to buy your data straight from the Facebook platform. We are about making life easy for our customers, and this is one of the ways we demonstrate it,” he said.

Since entering the Nigerian market more than a decade ago, 9mobile continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation and roll-out of ground-breaking solutions.

                           

