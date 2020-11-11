Buhari: Balarabe Musa left bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy,

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 1:40 pm


Alhaji Balarabe Musa:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the second republic governor of Kaduna State who passed on early Wednesday left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

He also said the former governor will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.

The President said this in a message of condolence to the people of Kaduna State on the passing of  Musa in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Shehu Garba.

“President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates”

