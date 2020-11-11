Ex Kaduna governor, Balarabe Musa, dies at 84

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa is dead.

Musa who was the National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party, the oldest Nigerian political party died on Wednesday morning and will be buried later today, according to Muslim rites.

Born in August, 1936, Musa, was elected Governor of old Kaduna State, comprising now Kaduna and Katsina States on the platform of PRP in 1979.

He did not complete his four year tenure as he was impeached on 23, 1981 by the state’s House of Assembly